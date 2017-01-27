Public NoticesView and Buy PhotosJobsPersonal Announcements
tindle newspapers crest Alton Herald Newspaper
more
News
Sports
Connect Our Papers
Information Services
Featured News
Awards lure for small businesses

Awards lure for small businesses

SMALLER businesses in Surrey and West Sussex have a chance to shine and win prize money of up to £12,000, in the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and Worldpay UK Business Awards 2017.

in Local People 0

More News

Most Read News

Lucky escape for driver in bridge accident
TILFORD’S iconic stone bridge will be closed for the foreseeable future, cutting the village in half...
Popular head retires after 18 years at helm
ALL Hallows Catholic School has ushered in a new era following the retirement of headteacher Elizabe...
Railway line to close for two days
THE railway line between Farnham and Alton will close for a further two days this spring as Network ...
Insurance row over Bourne Mill fire
THE historic Grade II-listed Bourne Mill Antiques Centre in Guildford Road shows no sign of being re...
Cash to transform how health care is delivered
PEOPLE in Farnham are to benefit from almost £5 million of further national funding to continue to t...
Latest Sport

Cricketers start winter nets

HINDHEAD Cricket Club will field two teams this season, with the Saturday side competing in the I’Anson Division Two and a Sunday XI playing friendlies.

in Cricket 0

More Sport

Most Read Sport

Grayshott Cricket Club to field 15 junior sides
GRAYSHOTT Cricket Club have started their winter indoor coaching programme at Amesbury School, Hind...
Leaders’ dominance leaves their keeper frozen
SOUTHAMPTON UNI 0, ALDERSHOT & FARNHAM 5

ALDERSHOT & Farnham resumed their quest for th...

Badshot Lea in a right royal mess
WINDSOR 6, BADSHOT LEA 0

BADSHOT Lea’s relegation plight grew worse with a six-goal ha...

Rushmere landmark as A&F hit nine
ALDERSHOT & FARNHAM 9, SALISBURY II 0

ALDERSHOT & Farnham carried their unbeaten run ...

Haslemere move into top half as league resumes
CHICHESTER II 1, HASLEMERE 3

THE second half of the league season started with a trip...