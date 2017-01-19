Awards lure for small businesses

Public NoticesView and Buy PhotosJobsPersonal Announcements
Most Read News

Farnham man identified as author of Trump dossier
A FARNHAM man has ‘gone into hiding’ after being identified as the author of an explosive dossier co...
Snow now 'likely', says Met Office
THE Met Office has upgraded a weather warning, with the prospect of snow in Surrey and Hampshire thi...
Pensioner has faith in human goodness restored
A PENSIONER has thanked the Farnham community for ‘restoring her faith’ after she was handed an enve...
Met Office forecasting snow tonight
UP to 10cm of snow may settle in Surrey and Hampshire from around 5pm this evening (Thursday), the M...
Met Office issues possible snow warning
THE Met Office has issued a severe weather warning with snow possible in Surrey and Hampshire on Thu...
Most Read Sport

Tennis A leaders at turn of the season
TENNIS A consolidated their lead in the Aldershot Table Tennis League Division One at the halfway st...
Farnham outclass physical Bognor
BOGNOR 7, FARNHAM 62

THIS game was over after 17 minutes – bonus point in the bag and F...

Farnham ride in the new year
FARNHAM Road Club held their traditional New Year’s Day 10-mile time trial in mild and calm conditio...
King Edward’s girls make their mark in major event
WATCH out Wimbledon – the girls’ senior tennis squad from King Edward’s, Witley are on fire, having...
Fry leads in Alton Runners
ALTON Runners’ first race of 2017 was the fourth round of the Southern Cross Country League at Lord ...